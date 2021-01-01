Contempt of court cases at SC against Oli

Contempt of court cases against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli have been submitted at the Supreme Court (SC).

Senior advocate Kumar Sharma Acharya on Sunday had taken a contempt of court case against PM Oli on Sunday. Similarly, advocate Kanchan Krishna Neupane had also submitted a contempt of court case against PM Oli for commenting on a sub judice case and using obscene and indecent language against lawyers.

The contempt of court cases have cited Oli's speech at a program in Karki Banquet in Babar Mahal on January 22. "They have apparently taken an old lawyer for the show," Oli had commented about 94-year-old senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari who argued against the House dissolution during the ongoing hearing.

They have lodged the cases pointing that he called the hearing a show and called a legal professional old. "We request action for contempt and punishment as the words used by Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and the behavior expressed by him amount to contempt of the court and the bench," the case filed by Neupane states.