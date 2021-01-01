Govt has acted shamelessly: Ram Chandra Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has said the government has been acting shamelessly.

Slamming the government for using force on the citizen leaders protesting against the House dissolution at Baluwatar on Monday, he has stated that regressive rulers and autocrats grumble in that manner toward the end of their regime.

"The government is presenting itself shamelessly looking at the expression of Prime Minister KP Oli and the government's behavior toward the citizens," Paudel posted on Facebook on Tuesday. "Every regressive ruler and autocrats grumble in this manner toward the final hours as PM Oli now is bent on humiliating his opponents."

The police used batons and water cannons on the citizen leaders who have started a comprehensive movement against what they call regression by PM Oli.

"All regressive rulers and autocrats resort to oppression in this manner toward the end of their regime like intellectual citizens were attacked on Monday," he pointed. "But oppression further energizes the citizens and my support will always be with all the movements against regression to fight against regression with additional determination."

He assured that he will always be at the forefront of the movement for protecting democracy and Constitution.

The police on Monday used water cannons and batons on the citizen leaders and arrested some of them pointing they protested and chanted slogans in the prohibited zone.

The citizen leaders including poets, writers, artists, intellectuals and professionals joined by campaigners of the Save Kamal Pokhari Campaign had marched from Kamal Pokhari to Baluwatar.

The citizen leaders have called House dissolution by PM Oli on December 20 regression and started the movement pointing that it is the duty of all conscious citizens to strongly retaliate against the regressive step and take the country back to the path of health and justice.