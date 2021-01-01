Batons and water cannons used on citizen leaders at Baluwatar (Photo Feature)

The government on Monday has used force on the citizen leaders protesting against the House dissolution at Baluwatar.

The police used batons and water cannons on the citizen leaders who have started a comprehensive movement against what they call regression by PM Oli.

The police said they used water cannons as the demonstrators protested and chanted slogans in the prohibited zone.

The citizen leaders including poets, writers, artists, intellectuals and professionals joined by campaigners of the Save Kamal Pokhari Campaign marched from Kamal Pokhari to Baluwatar.

The citizen leaders have called House dissolution by PM Oli on December 20 regression and started the movement pointing that it is the duty of all conscious citizens to strongly retaliate against the regressive step and take the country back to the path of health and justice.