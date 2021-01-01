US Ambassador Berry meets Dahal

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry has met CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday.

Berry has started political meetings in Nepal since inauguration of US President Joe Biden on January 20.

"In my series of meetings to discuss the new US presidential administration's priorities, I met with @cmprachanda. I reiterated the US commitment to strengthening democracies, combating climate change, and uplifting women and girl's rights around the world," Berry tweeted after the meeting.

He had met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar on January 21 and briefed him about the priorities of the Biden administration.