Oli more ignoble than king Mahendra: Senior advocate Bhandari

Senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari has called Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli more ignoble than even late king Mahendra.

"We are democrats and human rights activists, and have always fought for that. Even king Mahendra had called me fearless but Oli has called me old man and charlatan," 94-year-old Bhandari told Setopati in a video interview referring to how Oli mocked his arguments before the constitutional bench against the House dissolution.

He reminisced how Mahendra had lauded him calling him fearless and intelligent when he fought cases against the Panchayat regime, and later even offered to serve as justice and chief justice. "But Oli said I went not for arguments but charade because I argued against him."

He reminded how he had fought court case for release of Oli during the Panchayat regime even though he didn't personally know Oli. He said he was also in the communist movement and his fellow comrades were arrested along with Oli and Mohan Chandra Adhikari, who had come to hide in Rautahat after the Jhapa movement, and accused of being their accomplices.

"I fought in support of Oli and Adhikari as our men were also arrested along with them."

He said he had fought for release of Oli—like he did for that of many Nepali Congress and communist leaders including BP Koirala, Mahendra Narayan Nidhi, Narayan Man Bijukshe, Ram Raja Prasad Singh among others—as Oli was also a political prisoner.

He revealed how BP Koirala had said he was confident about his fate pointing that there are lawyers like Bhandari in Nepal when many well-wishers warned him that the king would kill him if he were to return to Nepal on December 30, 1976.