Oli had majority in CPN parliamentary party at time of House dissolution: Paudel

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli had majority in CPN parliamentary party at the time of House dissolution.

In a video interview with Setopati Paudel, who was general secretary in the united party, argued that the Dahal-Nepal faction would have started the process to remove Oli as parliamentary party leader if it had majority and accused the faction of trying to register no-confidence motion in the House fraudulently using signatures collected for other purpose.

"They could have removed him from parliamentary party leader and informed the House about that. But they did not tread that way. Because they knew very well that they do not have the majority to remove him from parliamentary party leader," he claimed. "They adopted a totally wrong way. Efforts were made to register no-confidence motion in the House in the style of guerillas using signatures collected in different contexts."

He revealed that he was not surprised when PM Oli recommended House dissolution on December 20 reasoning that he had speculated dissolution seeing the developments inside ruling CPN back then.

He said that the Dahal-Nepal faction had tried to register no-confidence motion even before September 11, 2020 and confided that Oli would have dissolved the House even then.

He, however, claimed that Oli was never in favor of House dissolution implying that the opponents in the party forced his hands. "He was never in favor of dissolution of House of Representatives. He had brought proposal for dissolution in the Cabinet meeting and taken the decision to recommend dissolution with a heavy heart."