No-confidence motion against Bagmati CM Paudel to be tabled Friday

No-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Bagmati Dormani Paudel will be tabled in the provincial assembly on Friday.

Secretary at the provincial assembly secretariat Krishna Hari Khadka told Setopati that Speaker Sanu Kumar Shrestha has called the meeting for one in the afternoon.

The Dahal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN had registered the no-confidence motion against CM Paudel on December 25, five days after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House of Representatives (HoR) at the center virtually splitting the party.

Forty-five provincial assembly members had registered the no-confidence motion against CM Paudel. The Dahal-Nepal faction has proposed to make Ashta Laxmi Shakya the new CM while registering the no-confidence motion.

There are 80 members from CPN, 22 from Nepali Congress (NC), three from the then Bibeksheel Party, two each from Nepal Workers and Peasant Party and RPP, and one from the then Naya Shakti Party in the 110-strong Bagmati provincial assembly.