Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has claimed that efforts were made for horse-trading in the parliament as in the past.

"The country currently is in a state of important battle. Efforts were made to again make the House a place of trading, give and take between the parties, and games of changing equations as in the past," PM Oli accused addressing a gathering of journalists close to his CPN faction in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Trying to justify House dissolution, that has been called unconstitutional by his opponents, Oli claimed that he tried to make a strong communist party unifying the leftists envisioning it to be dedicated toward nation building and added that he was never backed inside the ruling party.

"But our party became a docile party without guts to support good deeds even for a day. I wanted to build a group of such leadership that can properly steer the country. But they would not think about steering the country or die for the country. Only die for themselves and their near and dear ones."

He also called for the need of party-affiliated journalism. "You all are affiliated, related or close to this party. I urge you all as you are close to this party, that people should automatically recognize/know that you are from this party when you say you are a journalist," he said urging the journalists to blatantly report in favor of his faction.