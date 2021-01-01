Constitutional bench sends back senior advocate who stood for arguments

The constitutional bench of Supreme Court (SC) hearing the writ petitions filed against House dissolution by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on recommendation of the Cabinet has sent back senior advocate Narahari Acharya who stood to argue on behalf of the petitioners.

Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana told Acharya who was preparing to argue on behalf of petitioner Gyanendra Raj Aran to not come to argue as he did not submit his name for arguments by January 17.

"We had asked the petitioners on January 17 to submit the list of advocates who applied to argue. We had said that only those who had applied by then will get to argue. The hearing will not finish if that is not done," CJ Rana said. "You may have applied on January 18. Do leave, go."

The constitutional bench on Wednesday started setting a time limit for advocates for the first time on Wednesday after they took hours making their argument. Around 350 advocates have applied to argue on behalf of the petitioners. The bench has set a time limit as granting unlimited time to all of them would stretch the hearing.

The constitutional bench started continuous hearing since Sunday after the SC refused to send the petitions to an extended full bench as demanded by the petitioners.