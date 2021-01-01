No problem in accepting Deuba as PM: Dahal

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said he will not have any problem in accepting Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister (PM).

He stated that the CPN faction of him and Madhav Kumar Nepal are ready for utmost flexibility to save democracy and the Constitution, and expressed confidence that the faction will have an understanding with NC against what he called the undemocratic step of PM KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the House.

"NC has started agitation, so have we. We are basically aligned," Dahal said in a television interview to Rishi Dhamala Tuesday evening. "As far as the election is concerned, we can compete at some places and ally at others in the election that will be held in one year. The field to play for political parties will remain if the Constitution survives."

He expressed confidence that democratic forces will stand together in a few days and warned that rebellion and protest will continue if the Constitution is murdered.

He revealed that he proposed that NC, his faction of CPN and Janata Samajwadi Party will have to come together to save the Constitution and democracy when he and Nepal met Deuba a few days back.

He stressed that he does not necessarily have to be PM even though he is parliamentary party leader. "The main thing is to save the Constitution. I will not stake claim for PM. I will have no difficulty in accepting Sher Bahadur Dueba as PM if the House is reinstated. We have made Deuba PM even in the past."