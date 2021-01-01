Don't remain in illusion that House will be reinstated: Oli

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has instructed his cadres to not remain in illusion that the House will be reinstated.

"I urge you to not remain in illusion that the House of Representatives (HoR) will be reinstated or election will not be held," he stated addressing a gathering of cadres of his faction from Nuwakot in Kathmandu on Tuesday. "I request everyone to coming together and be dynamic in the party's campaign of cleansing for the sake of right ideology we have adopted and the country's prosperity."

He instructed to again form party committees at all levels in all the districts and urged the cadres to remain active reaching out to the people as the House has been dissolved and election already announced.

He pointed that the party adopted the ideology of socialism-oriented people's democracy after unification mainly on the basis of people's multiparty democracy of the then CPN-UML and said that this can be gradually reformed. He added that those who are trying to split the party have no ideology.

Accusing his rivals of trying to incite the youths he claimed his government and faction are for peaceful activities. "We don't believe in violence. We believe in people."

He also assured that past irregularities like those in the name of Maoist combatants or election will not be repeated.