Oli is anti-republican: Nepal

Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Madhav Kumar Nepal has called Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli anti-republican.

"He is anti-republican. He used to say we cannot abolish monarchy. He had even put a different opinion to that regard in the party (CPN-UML)," Nepal said addressing a gathering of journalists close to his faction in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

He stated that he does not consider the House dissolved and argued that Oli should either be a caretaker PM or quit the post if it is indeed dissolved. He also accused Oli of using him and CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal just to climb the ladder of power. "What kind of individual I proposed for PM!" he rued.

Pointing at his cooperation with Oli for 40 years, he stated that he and Dahal moved forward on the basis of trust. He claimed that Oli did not have a role even in building the organization of the then UML and added that he built the party organization then.