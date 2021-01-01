Dahal-Nepal faction hands over letter seeking explanation from Oli

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has sought explanation from Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli within three days.

Standing committee member Surendra Pandey and office secretary Sriram Dhakal handed over the letter seeking explanation at Baluwatar on Monday. "Security persons at the gate sent the message inside and received our letter after being told to do so," Dhakal told Setopati. "They apparently would not have received it if not told so from inside. We returned back from the gate after handing the letter."

The letter has accused Oli of indiscipline and violating the party statute. "He will be punished in a way that he doesn't remain even a general member if he does not send satisfactory answer within three days," Dhakal stated.

The faction's secretariat meeting on Friday had decided to seek explanation from Oli.

The faction has already removed Oli as CPN chair and replaced him with Madhav Kumar Nepal after he dissolved the House on December 20.