CPN not people elected Oli PM: Dahal

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said KP Sharma Oli was made prime minister (PM) by the party and not the people.

"People did not elect you PM," Dahal said addressing Oli during a program organized by the Dahal-Nepal faction on Sunday. "If that were so all 275 (lawmakers) would become PM. Would there be just one PM? All are lawmakers. Not all become PM. You were made PM by the party. It withdrew when it wished. You knew that you will be kept in discipline and punished failing to do so."

Oli has been arguing that he was elected PM by the people after dissolving the House on December 20.

"Why did you keep running away from meetings? Why did you defy the decision of majority? Why did you say you won't honor the decisions taken?" Dahal asked Oli.

He also accused Oli of conniving with reactionaries and attacking the achievements of the people. "We cannot tread the path you have taken. We hate that. Your way is the way to go down and betrayal of the people."