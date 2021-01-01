PM Oli meets President Bhandari

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has met President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday.

A source close to Baluwatar said that PM Oli and President Bhandari talked about the government's activities and latest political developments during the meeting at the Shital Niwas.

The meeting has come when the petitions against House dissolution are being heard by the Supreme Court (SC).

Questions have already been raised about difference in the remarks of the Cabinet while recommending dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the article of Constitution mentioned by President Bidya Devi Bhandari while endorsing the recommendation.

Senior advocate Raman Shrestha raised the question while arguing before the constitutional bench on behalf of petitioner Dev Gurung on Friday.

He pointed that President Bhandari mentioned Article 76(7) of the Constitution while endorsing the recommendation even as the Cabinet while recommending dissolution had stated that a government of two-third majority is necessary for amendment of Constitution and the HoR needs to be dissolved to form such government. "Can the president in this way mention an article not mentioned by the Cabinet while endorsing the recommendation?" Shrestha asked.