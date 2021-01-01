Foreign Minister Gyawali meets Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has met Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Minister Gyawali met Singh at the latter's residence in Akbar Road, New Delhi in the morning. Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Nepali Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya also accompanied Gyawali during the meeting with Singh who is considered a Nepal expert in ruling BJP.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today. India’s relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of the both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential," Singh tweeted after the meeting.

Gyawali met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Friday. Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, Nepali Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra were also present during the meeting that discussed different bilateral issues and other contemporary regional and international issues, according to the Nepali Embassy in India.

Minister Gyawali, who reached India on Thursday, also addressed a program organized by Indian Council of World Affairs, a think tank close to the Indian government, later Friday afternoon.

He will return to Nepal later on Saturday.