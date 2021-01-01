Oli has already conceded that House dissolution is unconstitutional: Paudel

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has already conceded that his House dissolution is unconstitutional.

"PM himself is saying—this is not an issue of system and statute. It is a political decision. He has himself conceded that he has not acted in accordance to the statute," Paudel said issuing a video appealing the party cadres to take to the streets for a strong struggle against House dissolution. "Let's protest against PM Oli's step to dissolve the House of Representatives with determination."

Speaking in the National Assembly on Sunday, Oli had advised the Supreme Court (SC) to not entertain the writ petitions against the House dissolution and revoke them calling it a political decision instead of being an issue of system and procedures.

Paudel added that the unconstitutional act of Oli will lead the country toward darkness. "Dissolution of the House of Representatives has led to loss. The Constitution made taking 70 years and the system have been attacked."

He has accused Oli's step of being a machination to push the country toward political instability and crisis. "If the people can raise voice in protest, that will reach the court. Oli's step must be corrected in time. Not correcting it will be a travesty," he opined. "Let's actively raise strong voice from the local level."

The main opposition party has announced agitation against the House dissolution by PM Oli on December 20. The issue is currently sub judice at the Supreme Court.