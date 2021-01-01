Oli will not hold election: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said he does not believe that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will hold election.

"Oli has dissolved the House of Representatives in a way that endangers democracy," Deuba said addressing a program to mark the 18th death anniversary of Hari Datta Tiwari in Shankar Pokhari of Parbat on Thursday. "Who says Oli will hold election? He will not. He has snatched the House and will also not hold election. I fear that may happen."

He said the party has announced agitation against the House dissolution as it is unconstitutional and undemocratic. But he pointed that the issue is currently sub judice and reiterated his stance that NC should not put pressure to influence the court's decision telling what it should do. "We trust the court to use its wisdom. We cannot ask the court to do this or that on sub judice issue. Our party does not threaten or scare the court."

He accused the Oli government of not serving the people as expected. "The government is people's servant, not the master. The government should be accountable to the people but that did not happen," he claimed.

He also revealed that chairmen of the Dahal-Nepl faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal met him at his residence Wednesday evening. "They had come. I told them that we will not speak on sub judice matter and advised them to not speak as well."

He pointed that the party did not call for House session before Oli dissolved it on December 20 as the main opposition party did not have the necessary numbers. "We were short of two lawmakers to demand House session."

NC had 63 seats in the dissolved HoR.