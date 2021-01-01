Nepal is No 1 CPN chairman: Dahal

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said Madhav Kumar Nepal is the top-ranked chairman in their faction.

"Madhav Nepal is the Number 1 chairman of our party on this date," Dahal said addressing a gathering of leaders and cadres in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The faction had removed Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli as CPN chairman after the latter dissolved the House and replaced him with Nepal. Oli has been mocking Nepal since saying that he was just a second chairman and mere cadre of Dahal.

Dahal has responded to Oli's jibe saying Nepal is indeed the top-ranked leader in the party.