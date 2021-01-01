Can't celebrate Prithvi birth anniversary when restoration of monarchy is on demand: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said birth anniversary of late king Prithvi Narayan Shah cannot be celebrated when pro-monarchists are calling for restoration of monarchy.

"We cannot celebrate birth anniversary of Prithvi when they are chanting come king and save the country," Deuba quipped after party leader Arjun Narsingh KC proposed to celebrate the anniversary that falls on Monday this year. "Can we garland the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah in such situation? Let's not talk about that."

KC proposed celebration of the birth anniversary of the late king, who unified the country, during launch of a book at Deuba's residence on Sunday. "NC should celebrate Prithvi birth anniversary without any shame," KC stated reminding how he had demanded celebration of the occasion even when Sushil Koirala and Deuba were prime ministers in the past.

He pointed how he had gone to his home district Nuwakot four years back to celebrate it. "I humbly request dear president, let's celebrate Prithvi birth anniversary. This will be respect for history and depict nationalist character in NC. Maintain unity in the party. Let's start a new journey that accommodates everyone in the party."