Paudel faction calls for immediate agitation against House dissolution

The faction of Nepali Congress (NC) Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel has concluded that the party should immediately start agitation against what it calls the unconstitutional House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

A meeting of Paudel faction with 27 central members, also attended by Gagan Thapa and Pradeep Paudel outside the faction, Thursday morning at Anamnagar has decided to propose the central committee meeting scheduled for later Thursday to immediately start agitation deeming that NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba is reluctant to do so.

The main opposition party has already called the House dissolution by Oli on Sunday unconstitutional. But it has yet to announce protest program.

"We must start a movement against the PM's unconstitutional step. We discussed taking proposal to that regard to the central committee today," NC central member Arjun Narsingh KC said.

The central members present in the meeting said the party should not wait any longer to start agitation pointing that it has not done anything apart from issuing a statement.

NC leaders could not decide whether to immediately start agitation or wait for the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue during the central committee meeting on Wednesday.