Madhav Nepal made CPN Chairman

The faction of CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has removed Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from CPN chairmanship and replaced him with Nepal.

The faction's central committee meeting held at Karki Banquet in Babar Mahal Tuesday afternoon has endorsed the decision taken to that regard by the meeting of standing committee members earlier on the day, according to a central committee member of the faction.

More than two-third majority of central committee members are attending the central committee meeting according to the signatures at the place of meeting. The faction claims that 315 of the 447 central members attended the meeting.

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had 447-strong central committee after unification. Oli is in overwhelming minority in the central committee with around 200 members coming from the erstwhile Maoists and almost 100 close to Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal.

The statute of CPN, formed after unification of the then CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) by Dahal, has provision for two chairmen. Oli and Dahal were chairmen until now.