Dahal is like vice-chair, can't take action against me: Oli

CPN Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said that fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal is like a vice-chairman and cannot take action against him.

"Dahal was given the post of second chairman back then to please him. That is equivalent to vice-chairman. I am still the party chairman and parliamentary party leader. The decisions taken by me are legitimate," CPN lawmaker Mahesh Basnet quoted Oli as addressing the gathering of lawmakers from his camp. "The gathering and meeting chaired by vice-chairman do not have any ground to take action against me."

CPN formed after unification of the then CPN-UML led by Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) led by Dahal had decided to keep the two chairmen of the unified party with Oli ranked the top leader.

The party's standing committee meeting, chaired by Dahal and boycotted by the Oli camp, on Sunday had decided to start disciplinary action against Oli seeking explanation for his step to dissolve House and hold election.

Oli told the meeting of lawmakers Monday that he will also call standing committee and central committee meetings.