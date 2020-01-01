The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the parliament has concluded there has been corruption in procurement of medical supplies through Omni Group to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAC Secretary Roj Nath Pandey told Setopati that it has decided to write to the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to investigate and take action against those involved in the procurement which it deemed was not in accordance to the rules.

The PAC earlier discussed the issue with Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal on Friday.

The government on April 1 had unilaterally revoked the contract with Omni International citing it failed to bring in supplies as per the agreement amidst widespread claims that even the materials it brought were substandard and expensive.

The second lot should have been delivered on April 2 and the third on April 5.

The government on September 13 had then decided to blacklist the company.