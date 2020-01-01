NC Senior Leader Paudel arrested on charge of violating prohibitory orders

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel has been arrested in his home district Tanahun on charge of violating prohibitory orders on Wednesday.

Paudel was scheduled to inaugurate the bridge over Buldi connecting Talghare and Dumsi in Vyas but ruling CPN and its youth wing organized a motorcycle rally and demonstrated at around 11 protesting that Paudel should not inaugurate the bridge constructed with federal budget.

The administration then announced prohibitory orders until six in the evening fearing clash between cadres of NC and CPN.

Paudel was arrested from Talghare in Vyas municipality 1 after he moved toward the bridge for inauguration. "He breached the security cordon. We have taken him under control for violating prohibitory orders and kept him at the District Police Office," Chief District Officer of Tanahun Sagar Acharya told Setopati.

CDO Acharya claimed that Paudel has been arrested considering security threats to him.

"I can inform that acting NC president of Tanahu Jit Prakash Ale and I have been arrested mobilizing police," Paudel told Setopati. "Use of police force on and oppression of the general public and NC cadres should be stopped."