NC to fill vacant HoR seat with Mohan Pandey of Syangja

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) is preparing to fill its vacant seat in the House of Representatives (HoR) with Mohan Pandey of Syangja.

The party is preparing to send Pandey to fill the seat vacant after Surya Bahadur KC of Kaski, who was elected through the proportional representation (PR) system, died recently.

Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel said Pandey is set to be made HoR member after KC's death. Pandey was below KC in the cluster of Khas/Arya in the list of PR candidates submitted to the Election Commission by the party before the general election.

The process to filling the vacancy, however, will start only after the Parliament Secretariat writes to the Election Commission informing about the vacancy. NC should also send a recommendation letter to the Election Commission to inform about that.

Pandey was member of the First Constituent Assembly elected in 2008 from NC.