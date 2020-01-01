Indian Army Chief Naravane conferred honorary rank of General of Nepal Army

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army on visiting Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday.

President Bhandari conferred the honorary rank amidst a function at the Shital Niwas in presence of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other Nepali and Indian officials.

Nepal and India have the custom of honoring each other's army chiefs with the rank of honorary general on the basis of reciprocity.

General Naravane paid courtesy call on President Bhandari after the function.