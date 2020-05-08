The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has demanded that its lawmaker Min Bishwokarma, who is being treated in ventilator at Grande Hospital, be taken abroad for treatment if necessary.

Bishwokarma, who was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after COVID-19 infection, was put on ventilator on Saturday after his health deteriorated.

Chief of the party's organization department Gopal Man Shrestha phoned Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal on Sunday and urged for government help in treatment. NC Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand had also phoned Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal on Saturday and urged them to help in treatment.

"He must even be taken abroad on an air ambulance and treated there if his treatment does not look possible here," Shrestha told Setopati. "Doctors while talking to me have said he can even be taken to Delhi if possible."

Shrestha added that he has relayed that to Minister Dhakal. He also urged NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba to talk with PM Oli for Bishwokarma's treatment.

Grande has said his health has improved on Sunday and claimed he need not be taken abroad. "His health is improving. Oxygen saturation has been maintained at 96 percent by giving 40 percent of oxygen through ventilator," Medical Director at the hospital Dr Chakra Raj Pandey told Setopati.

Dr Pandey added that the doctors are working hard to improve Bishwokarma's health and expressed confidence that treatment will be successful in the hospital.

Bishwokarma had tested positive on October 17. He had remained in home isolation for a few days and was admitted first at the Bir Hospital and then taken to Grande after his condition deteriorated.