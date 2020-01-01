Deuba calls NC meeting to discuss letter sent by central leaders

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called leaders including Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel to discuss about the intra-party dispute.

Twenty-seven leaders from Paudel faction had handed over a letter addressed to Deuba to the party's chief secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel on September 28 expressing displeasure at the working style Deuba.

Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat said the top leaders including office-bearers will meet at the party's central office on Monday to discuss about the points included in that letter ahead of the central committee meeting next Friday. "There are some suspicions of leaders regarding active membership and integration. They will be resolved through discussion," Mahat added.

Central member Navindra Raj Joshi reached the party's central office in Sanepa on September 28 and handed over the letter demanding an environment for holding a fair and impartial general convention.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Treasurer Sita Devi Yadav, former general secretary Prakash Man Singh, and central members Ram Sharan Mahat, Arjun Narsingh KC, Bal Bahadur KC, Mahesh Acharya, Dil Bahadur Gharti, Minendra Rijal, Sujata Koirala, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Shekhar Koirala, Dipak Giri, Navindra Raj Joshi, Chandra Bhandari, Kamala Panta, Dhan Raj Gurung, Ratna Sherchan, Badri Prasad Pandey, Jeevan Pariyar, Guru Raj Ghimire, Kalyan Kumar Gurung, Ram Krishna Yadav, Hriday Ram Thani, Kiran Yadav and Sarita Prasai had signed on the letter.

They had warned that they will be forced to start struggle programs if Deuba does not show seriousness and urgency to address their demands judiciously. They have also demanded revocation of the decision to form party departments and term extension of the sister organizations.

Deuba was on appointment spree in recent months forming party departments and senior politician assembly. Deuba's opponents in the party have been accusing him of trying to influence the next general convention by forming party departments after announcement of general convention.

The departments need to be formed within six months of the general convention but Deuba is making the appointments when his four-year term has already ended and he is on a one-year extension as party chief.