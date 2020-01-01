NC to not host tea party this Dashain

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) will not host the tea party this Dashain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We inform that exchange of greetings and tea party being organized by Congress on Kojagrat Poornima (the last day of Dashain) will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the party stated issuing a statement.

NC has been organizing tea party on the day of Kojagrat Poornima every year after its founder BP Koirala returned from India in 1976 adopting the policy of national unity and reconciliation.