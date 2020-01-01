Death toll of suicide attack in Kabul kills 18
AP
AP Kabul, Oct 25
An Afghan receives treatment at hospital after suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The death toll from the suicide attack Saturday in Afghanistan's capital has risen that includes schoolchildren, the interior ministry said.
