Threat to national security from PM due to meeting with spy: Gagan Thapa

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has said meeting of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli with Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel has showed there is threat to national security from the PM himself.

RAW Chief Goel arrived in Kathmandu on an Indian Air Force plane Wednesday afternoon. PM's press advisor Surya Thapa said he made a courtesy call to PM Oli at Baluwatar in the night.

"The PM meeting a foreign intelligence chief in absence of the Foreign Ministry and Nepali security agencies is an issue of national security and not just diplomatic protocol," Thapa has said issuing a statement on Friday. "This non-political 'courtesy call' of PM with a spy must be investigated. This episode has showed that there is threat to national security from the PM himself."

He pointed at the strained Nepal-India relation and stressed that the government should hold high level political dialogue to resolve that.

Ruling CPN has also been roiled due to the meeting of PM Oli with RAW Chief Goel. Leaders close to CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have called the PM's meeting with an Indian intelligence officer at Baluwatar wrong and termed it diplomatic immaturity.