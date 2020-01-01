No confidence motion against Karnali CM Shahi rejected

The no confidence motion against Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has been rejected.

A meeting of the CPN parliamentary party chaired by Shahi Friday morning has rejected the no confidence motion by majority.

Eighteen CPN lawmakers including 15 from erstwhile CPN-UML and three from CPN (Maoist Center) on October 11 had registered no confidence motion at the parliamentary party against CM Shahi, a former Maoist, on initiation of Yam Lal Kandel who is from Chairman KP Sharma Oli's camp.

Eighteen of the party's 33 lawmakers in the provincial assembly were present in the meeting on Friday and they all voted against the motion, according to CM Shahi's press advisor Dhruva Budhathoki. "CM is in majority in the parliamentary party. He will now move forward accordingly," Budhathoki said.

Seven lawmakers, who had signed on the no confidence motion, were present in the meeting and they all voted against the motion. Kandel and other lawmakers, who support him, were not present in the meeting.

Shahi has been saved as Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal allied with Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal to thwart the no confidence motion.