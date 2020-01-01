CPN Chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have reached a four-point agreement to resolve the issue of registration of no confidence motion against Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi by the party's lawmakers.

The four-point agreement reached after discussion at Baluwatar on Tuesday includes withdrawal of the no confidence motion and the subsequent developments, according to the prime minister's press advisor Surya Thapa.

Eighteen CPN lawmakers including 15 from erstwhile CPN-UML and three from CPN (Maoist Center) on October 11 had registered no confidence motion at the parliamentary party against CM Shahi, a former Maoist, on initiation of Yam Lal Kandel who is from Oli's camp.

Shahi had then removed chief whip of ruling CPN Gulab Jung Shah for colluding with Kandel and replaced him with lawmaker Sita Nepali. Shah as chief whip had registered the motion immediately after it was submitted and within a few hours called parliamentary party meeting for two days later.

Shah will be reinstated as chief whip and appointment of Nepali revoked as per the agreement between the chairmen.

The chairmen had summoned leaders from both CM Shahi's and Kandel's factions to Kathmandu and held separate meetings with them. The chairmen then met at Baluwatar on Tuesday to resolve the dispute.