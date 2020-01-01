Janata Samajwadi makes Baburam Bhattarai federal council chairman

Janata Samajwadi Party has appointed Baburam Bhattarai chairman of the party's federal council.

The party's central executive committee meeting on Tuesday has made Bhattarai federal council chairman. "He (Bhattarai) has been made federal council chairman. The meeting continues," a leader confided with Setopati.

Bhattarai's associate Roshan Pokharel confirmed that the proposal for making him federal council chairman has already been presented in the meeting and the appointment will be formally announced by the evening.

Bhattarai is senior leader of the party formed after unification of Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP) and Socialist Party Nepal while Mahantha Thakur and Upendra Yadav are chairmen. The party will keep the duo chairmen of the executive committee.

The party was registered with the Election Commission on July 9.

The two parties had hastily announced unification late night on April 22 to prevent split in the Socialist Party abetted by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Mahantha Thakur of RJP and Upendra Yadav of Socialist are the chairmen with Thakur the top ranked leader. Ashok Rai, Bhattarai and Rajendra Mahato are the senior leaders with Rai ranked third, Bhattarai fourth and Mahato fifth.