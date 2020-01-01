Nepal slams 'irresponsible' govt decision to no longer provide free treatment for COVID-19

Senior Leader of ruling CPN Madhav Kumar Nepal has taken exception to the government decision to relinquish the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Nepal has said the decision has piled on the miseries for infected citizens and called the government decision inappropriate. He has pointed that the government cannot shirk its responsibilities at the time of pandemic.

"It is a grave issue that the government—that should have been very sensitive to the plight of helpless and economically impoverished people who are suffering due to poverty, scarcity and unemployment—is not sensitive," the statement reads.

He has urged the government to immediately revoke what he calls a discriminatory, irresponsible and unaccountable decision.

The government on Sunday relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients saying it will no longer provide free services drawing widespread criticism.

The government has since published a list categorizing persons who will receive free treatment. The categories include impoverished people, incapacitated persons, helpless persons including helpless single women, people with severe disabilities, older adults (70 years and above), and those working on the front line including health professionals, sanitation workers, security persons and others.

Those eligible for free testing and treatment must submit relevant documents or make self-declaration before availing the free services. Free services will be provided even on recommendation of the social service unit of the hospital or the hospital itself if the necessary documents are not available.

The testing and treatment expenses, however, will be deducted from insurance claims if the person receiving free services is insured.