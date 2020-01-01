Let's force govt to call House meeting: Gagan Thapa urges Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Gagan Thapa has urged party President Sher Bahadur Deuba to apply pressure to force the government to call House meeting.

"Our duty will not be complete merely by calling the delinquent government to correct its decision. We must drag the government that has run away from the parliament back into the parliament. We can force the mannerless and wrongheaded government to correct only if we can concentrate the power of the parliament and the streets by forcing it to call House meeting," Thapa has tweeted mentioning Deuba on Tuesday.

The federal government on Sunday relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients saying it will no longer provide free services drawing widespread criticism.

NC central member Dhan Rag Gurung has also pointed at the need for calling House meeting to make the government accountable to the people and urged Deuba to demand House meeting as per the Article 93(3) of Constitution.

The party's COVID-19 Monitoring Committee led by Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat had also earlier advised the party to demand House meeting.

The main opposition party had prepared to demand House meeting taking a decision in the central committee meeting but the meeting could not be held and has now become uncertain after seven central members tested positive for COVID-19.