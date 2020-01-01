PM, ministers to deposit Dashain allowance in COVID-19 fund

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and all the Cabinet ministers will deposit the Dashain allowance in the fund for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung revealed the decision and urged elected representatives at the local level to follow suit.

Federal lawmakers of ruling CPN have also decided to deposit the next month's salary in the fund for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 to return the Dashain allowance while the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) earlier instructed its lawmakers to return the Dashain allowance to the Parliament Secretariat through the parliamentary party.