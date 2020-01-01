Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh
AP
AP Moscow, Oct 10
A man gestures in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
A man gestures in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Opinion
Mahesh Kushwaha
Nepal-India border dynamics Mahesh Kushwaha
Arun Upreti
Ending discriminatory reservation in post graduate medical education Arun Upreti
Simone Galimberti
Investing in the youths of Nepal Simone Galimberti

Blog
Simrikaa Basnet
Little did she know Simrikaa Basnet
Sakar Jha
Does pine really cause depletion of water sources? Sakar Jha
Nirmal Acharya
Zoom as an ethnographic field Nirmal Acharya

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio