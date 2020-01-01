Province 5 named Lumbini, Deukhuri of Dang the provincial capital

Province 5 has been named Lumbini and Deukhuri of Dang has been picked the capital of Province 5. The provincial assembly through separate voting processes endorsed the proposal for name and capital of the province with two-third majority on Tuesday.

The proposal to name the province Lumbini was endorsed with 79 votes when it was tabled for voting while four lawmakers voted against the proposal as 83 of the 87 lawmakers participated in the voting process.

The proposal for making Deukhuri the capital had earlier received 69 votes when it was tabled for voting while 13 lawmakers voted against the proposal as 82 lawmakers participated in the voting process.

Ruling CPN had issued a whip instructing all its 61 lawmakers to vote in support of the proposal for capital while NC had also issued whip on its 19 lawmakers to vote against. But five of the NC lawmakers defied the whip and voted in support of the proposal. NC lawmaker Surendra Hamal could not vote as he is in Kathmandu.