NC general convention should not be postponed: Shekhar Koirala

Central committee member of Nepali Congress (NC) Shekhar Koirala has stated that the party's 14th general convention should be held in time.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, whose four-year term expires in March 2020, gave himself a one-year term extension through the central committee meeting boycotted by everyone except his faction on Friday and decided to hold the next general convention from February 19-22, 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Biratnagar on Monday, Koirala has said the general convention should not be postponed by a year. Pointing that the next local election will be held in April 2022, he stressed that the general convention should be held without giving a one-year extension. "We should prepare for the local election finishing the general convention in time," he reasoned.

He added that factionalism should not be promoted inside the party and stated that all cadres should collectively prepare for the general convention.

Koirala, who is said to be preparing to run for presidency in the next general convention, has been visiting party cadres across the country in the past couple of years.