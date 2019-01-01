House meeting postponed with a notice

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting called for Friday has been postponed for Wednesday.

The federal parliament secretariat has put a notice stating the next House meeting will be convened on January 1.

The meeting has been postponed after the ruling CPN failed to agree on its candidate for speaker.

Both the former CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) factions are claiming for the post of speaker. CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli wishes to make former Constituent Assembly chairman Subas Chandra Nembang the speaker while another Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been insisting that Agni Sapkota from the Maoist faction should get the post.

The Maoist faction points that it should again get the post it had received during the power sharing before party unification.

Deputy Speaker Tumbahamphe has also staked claim for the post.

The post of speaker is vacant after Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned following rape allegation by a federal parliament secretariat staffer.

The ruling party will have to ask Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe, whose allegiance is now with CPN having won the last general election on a CPN-UML ticket, to resign to keep the post of speaker with the party as the Constitution prohibits appointment of speaker and deputy speaker from the same party.

The next House meeting will start the process to elect the speaker.