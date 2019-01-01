NC central committee meeting postponed yet again

The central committee meeting of main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has been postponed yet again.

The meeting that was scheduled for Thursday will has been deferred by a day. Chief secretary at the party's central office Krishna Paudel said the meeting will now be convened at one Friday afternoon.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on December 12 had presented proposals including increasing the number of party departments to 51 from 28, and completing Nepal Tarun Dal, Nepal Students Union among others to the central committee meeting for discussion.

The factions of senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel and Krishna Sitaula have boycotted five meetings after that.

The central committee meeting held in July had decided to complete integration of all bodies inside the party by November, and start preparing working schedule for the 14th general convention by mid-December.

The Paudel faction has accused Deuba of dallying to bring schedule for general convention. The group of Krishna Sitaula has also supported the Paudel faction in the demand to bring schedule for general convention soon.

The Deuba faction has agreed to hold the general convention in March 2021 but the Paudel faction insists it be held in December 2020.

The party is working to resolve the differences between the top leaders. The central committee meeting has been postponed by a day to buy time to resolve the differences.