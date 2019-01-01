Indian envoy Puri pays farewell visit to PM Oli

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri has paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The Puri couple reached the PM's official residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday to bid farewell. PM Oli presented a souvenir to Puri during the meeting.

Puri had also met Nepali Congress (NC) leaders before that. NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba called Puri to his residence in Budhanilkantha for lunch earlier on the day. Senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel and other office-bearers were also present during the lunch meeting.

Puri had arrived in Nepal in March 2017 and is returning home after completing his term.