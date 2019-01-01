Socialist Party quits Oli government

Socialist Party Nepal has quit the KP Sharma Oli government on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Law Minister Upendra Yadav submitted resignation to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in the afternoon. Minister for Urban Development Mohammad Istiyaq Rai also resigned.

Yadav had tried to present the proposal for Constitution amendment during the Cabinet meeting on Monday but PM Oli rejected the proposal outright. The party has quit the government stating that the current government is not ready for Constitution amendment.

The party had held an informal meeting of office-bearers on Tuesday to take the decision to leave the government.