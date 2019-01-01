CPN standing committee meeting concludes, endorses proposal to make Gautam veep

Standing committee meeting of CPN has endorsed the proposal to make secretariat member Bam Dev Gautam the party vice-president.

Chairman duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the secretariat meeting on August 6 had proposed to make Gautam the vice-president.

The standing committee meeting that concluded on Sunday has endorsed General Secretary Bishnu Paudel's proposal to amend the party statute to create the position of vice-president. The party will discuss the agenda further during the central committee meeting called for January 8.

Gautam will be appointed vice-president if the 445-strong central committee also endorses the proposal.

Members had commented on the different reports presented by Dahal and Paudel during the standing committee meeting that started from December 15.

The meeting has decided that the party should take solid initiative to bring back Nepali land of Lipu Lekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura encroached by India. The meeting has also expressed concern at the rising rate of road accidents and advised the government to bring and implement solid plan to minimize that.