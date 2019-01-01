Process to elect speaker to start on Dec 27

The process to elect speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) will start from December 27.

A meeting of the work consultation committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe Friday afternoon has decided the HoR meeting on December 27 will publish the schedule for election of speaker, according to press expert at the federal parliament secretariat Shekhar Adhikari.

The meeting also agreed that Tumbahamphe will chair the first meeting of the winter session of the parliament scheduled to start later Friday.

The post of speaker is vacant after Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned following rape allegation by a federal parliament secretariat staffer.

The ruling party will have to ask Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe, whose allegiance is now with CPN having won the last general election on a CPN-UML ticket, to resign to keep the post of speaker with the party as the Constitution prohibits appointment of speaker and deputy speaker from the same party.