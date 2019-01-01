NC central committee meeting postponed until Dec 26

The central committee meeting of main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has been postponed until December 26.

Chief secretary at the party's central office Krishna Paudel said the meeting has been postponed until one December 26 afternoon. "The dispute among leaders is near resolution and a few leaders have to go out of Kathmandu in the intervening period. The meeting has been postponed until December 26 as the winter session of parliament will start from Friday," Paudel said.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on December 12 had presented proposals including increasing the number of party departments to 51 from 28, and completing Nepal Tarun Dal, Nepal Students Union among others to the central committee meeting for discussion.

The central committee meeting held in July had decided to complete integration of all bodies inside the party by November, and start preparing working schedule for the 14th general convention by mid-December.

The faction of senior leader has been boycotting the current central committee meeting accusing Deuba of dithering to bring schedule for general convention. The group of Krishna Sitaula has also supported the Paudel faction in the demand to bring schedule for general convention soon.

The party is working to resolve the differences between the top leaders.