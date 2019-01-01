Bhim Rawal recites poem in standing committee meeting to slam CPN's electoral alliance with RJP

CPN leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the party's alliance with Rastriya Janata Party Nepal (RJP) for National Assembly election.

Bhim Rawal recited a poem in the standing committee meeting on Thursday to slam the decision to forge electoral alliance with RJP.

Reciting the poem titled 'Smoke covering the lamp, Rawal commented that there is no nationalism in the agreement.

Pointing that RJP had supported the Indian blockade in 2015, the poem slams the party leadership, especially Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, for embracing the Madhes-based party.

The poem urges the party leadership to give up the pretense of pursuing ideology and talking about class and processes if any decision can be justified for power and wealth. The parties on Wednesday forged electoral alliance for the upcoming National Assembly election.

The NA will get 19 new members elected by the electoral college.

Eight members are elected from each province and three are nominated by the president in the 59-strong NA. Nineteen members had returned a two-year term when lottery was drawn on June 19.

Term of three members from Province 1, four from Province 2, two from Province 3, two from Gandaki, three from Province 5, two from Karnali and two from Far West, and one nominated by the president will end after March 4. The new members will be elected in the same proportion from each province, and one will be nominated by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

CPN has strong majority in six provinces and is the largest party in Province 2. It will sweep all the seats in six provinces in the election. It will now win two seats and RJP two from Province 2 after the latest alliance.

CPN will gain on seat lost by the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) and one by Socialist Party Nepal in the province.

The seats of NC will be reduced from March 4 as the term of seven of 13 NC members will end in two years.

CPN will sweep 17 seats and RJP two in the election for 19 members to be held using the system of single transferrable vote (STV).