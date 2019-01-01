PM Oli meets NC President Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday.

PM Oli met the main opposition leader Deuba at his official residence in Baluwatar to discuss contemporary issues, according to the PM's press advisor Surya Thapa. "It was a regular meeting," Thapa stated.

Deuba had reached Baluwatar along with central member Ramesh Lekhak.

Oli had also met CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Defense Minister Ishwore Pokharel before meeting Deuba. Dahal and Pokharel were not present during the meeting with Deuba though.